The Cyberabad Police on Saturday suspended three of its officials, including a sub-inspector, for delaying the registration of a first information report before the alleged gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad came to light, The News Minute reported. The 27-year-old woman went missing late on Wednesday, and her sister claimed that officials had not searched areas where she was last seen despite her informing them.

The woman, a veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad, had left home around 5.50 pm on Wednesday for a clinic at Gachibowli. She parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab from there. On her way back home, the woman realised that the rear wheel of her vehicle had a puncture. Following this, she was approached by truck drivers offering to help.

The woman was allegedly gangraped by the accused before being killed and set on fire. Her sister said the police had asked seemingly irrelevant questions while investigating, such as whether the victim had a boyfriend, was regularly in touch with any men, and if she spoke on her phone for long periods of time.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the three officials were suspended for dereliction of duty. A detailed investigation revealed their involvement in the delay of filing the FIR when the woman was missing on the intervening night of November 27 and November 28.

Those suspended were identified as Sub-Inspector of Shamshabad police station M Ravi Kumar, and head constables at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station A Sathyanarayana Goud and P Venu Gopal Reddy. “All the officers of Cyberabad Police have been once again instructed to register cases irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint related to cognisable offence is received at the police station,” the commissioner said.

The woman’s family had alleged police apathy as they were sent to multiple stations due to jurisdictional matters. They called for a speedy hearing in the case, and demanded that the accused are not allowed legal help, according to NDTV.

Members of the National Commission for Women who met the veterinarian’s family on Saturday said prima facie the police delayed taking action in the case. The commission’s member Shyamala Kundar said she had suggested action against policemen who delayed taking action after the family’s complaint, News18 reported.

Four men who were arrested in connection with the woman’s alleged gangrape and murder were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

Several other politicians reacted to the incident with Union Minister Kishan Reddy blaming the Telangana police for not dealing with the matter urgently. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said she was “deeply disturbed” by the brutality of the case. “As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan visited the veterinarian’s home on Saturday to offer her condolences to the family.

The episode triggered protests in front of the Shadnagar police station and demonstrators chanted slogans against the accused. They demanded that the accused be publicly hanged. Police baton-charged protestors and tightened security in the area to prevent violence. A video showed protestors throwing slippers at police. There was also outrage after Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali asked why the woman had first called her sister, and not the police.