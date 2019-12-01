Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said she was “deeply disturbed” by reports of two rape cases in Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi said that “no words” were enough to express her outrage against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinarian from Hyderabad, and the sexual assault of a teenager, who later succumbed to her burn injuries, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

“As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place,” the Congress leader tweeted. “Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis.”

The 27-year-old woman in Hyderabad went missing late on Wednesday after the accused, who had deflated her tyres in her absence near the Shamshabad toll plaza, offered to help her. The woman’s sister had called the police to file a complaint on Wednesday night. She said that despite calling the police, officials had not searched areas near the toll plaza for her sister, whose burnt body was found on Thursday.

The veterinarian was allegedly gangraped by the accused before being killed and set on fire. Four men who were arrested in connection with the case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

Last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped before being set on fire. The woman, who was receiving treatment in a hospital in Delhi, succumbed to her severe burn injuries on Saturday. The accused has been arrested and charged with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, according to ANI.

On November 23, a 24-year-old college student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by her friend in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, while two others filmed the incident. Police said that the main accused in the case had been arrested.