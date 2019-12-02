Parliament: Rapists should be lynched in public, says Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan
Members from several parties raised last week’s sexual assault and murder of a veterinary surgeon near Hyderabad in both houses of Parliament.
Rajya Sabha parliamentarian and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan called for strict punishment against rapists and said they must be lynched in public. Members from several parties raised last week’s murder and alleged rape of a veterinary surgeon near Hyderabad in both houses of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said political will was the need of the hour.
12.25 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says nearly 78% of the depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Corporation Bank can now withdraw their entire account balance, ANI reports.
In September, the RBI imposed curbs on the bank, saying that depositors would not be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 1,000 from the bank for six months. The withdrawal limit was raised to Rs 25,000, and then to Rs 40,000 in October. On November 5, the RBI again increased the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000.
12.15 pm: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demands an unconditional apology from Chowdhury, according to ANI.
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, calling the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “migrants from Gujarat”.
“I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji are themselves migrants,” he had said. “Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi. Whether they are legal or illegal migrants, it will be known later.”
12.05 pm: BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh gives an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the alleged derogatory remarks made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ANI reports.
11.50 am: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says political will, and not a new bill is required in such a situation. “No mercy should be given to rapists. No new bill, but political will is required. We should have nipped in the bud already. It’s too late already,” he says.
11.40 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday assured people that a fast-track court would hear the case of the alleged gang rape, and murder of the 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian.
The woman had left home around 5.50 pm on Wednesday to visit a dermatologist in Gachibowli. She parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab from there around 6.15 pm. On her way home, the woman realised that the rear wheel of her vehicle was punctured. Around 9.15 pm, the four accused – identified as Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Mohammad Areef and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu – then approached her with offers to help.
According to the remand report accessed by NDTV, three of the accused forced the woman into a bush and raped her. They then smothered her to death, drove the body some distance away and set her on fire around 2.30 am. The accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.
The incident has triggered widespread criticism of the law-and-order situation in the state.
11.30 am: Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan calls for strict punishment against rapists. Rapists must be lynched in public, she says, according to News18. “People now want the government to give a definite answer. Is justice given? No justice yet in Nirbhaya case. These people should be lynched.”
11.25 am: AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth says India is not safe for children and women. “Four people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before December 31,” she says, according to ANI. “A fast-track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied.”
11.20 am: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says such problems can’t be solved by just making laws. “To eradicate such acts, there’s a need that we take a stand together against such crimes,” Azad says, according to ANI.
11.15 am: The Rajya Sabha is discussing the murder and alleged rape of the veterinary surgeon in Telangana.
11.10 am: These are the bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:
- The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019
In the Rajya Sabha,
- The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture,Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019
- The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories)Bill, 2019
11.05 am: After several MPs submit notices on the Hyderabad vet’s murder and alleged rape, Lok Sabha Speak Om Birla says he has granted permission to discuss the matter.
11 am: Meanwhile, the DMK submits an adjournment notice over the economic situation in the country. India’s Gross Domestic Product had contracted to 4.5% in the July-September quarter – the slowest growth rate in more than six years, and the sixth straight quarter of slowdown.
10.55 am: The All India Trinamool Congress, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Shiv Sena and the Congress give Adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha over the murder and alleged rape of the veterinary surgeon near Hyderabad, ANI reports.
10.50 am: Congress and IUML leaders give an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the alleged incursion of China in to Arunachal Pradesh, ANI reports.
10.45 am: Telugu Desam Party MP K Ravindra Kumar gives Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the harassment of politicians in Andhra Pradesh.
10.40 am: BJP MP Sampatiya Uike gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over expensive medical treatment in private hospitals, ANI reports.
10.35 am: Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the rise in prices of onions and pulses.
10.30 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Prabhat Jha gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the rise in crimes against women in the country, ANI reports. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives also submits a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the rise in crime against women and the murder and alleged rape of a veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad.