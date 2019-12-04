The Telangana High Court on Wednesday approved the setting up of a fast-track court to hear the case of murder and alleged gang rape of a 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, NDTV reported. It will be set up at Mahabubnagar District Court, according to ANI.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured people on Sunday that the trial will be conducted in a fast-track court following massive protests nationwide to take strict action against the accused.

The incident has triggered widespread criticism of the law-and-order situation in the state. Both Houses of Parliament discussed women’s safety on Monday, and MPs across party lines demanded stringent action against such crimes. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday suggested in the Rajya Sabha that the accused in such crimes should be lynched in public, while another MP had suggested castration.

#HyderabadHorror - Telangana Goverment designates Court of I Additional District & Sessions Judge, Mahabubnagar as Special Court (Fast track) for the speedy trial of the 26- year old Vet Doc case. T. Govt wrote a letter to the High Court earlier. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/7EtOoX82fN — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) December 4, 2019

The incident

The 27-year-old veterinarian was killed on the night of November 27. She left home in Shamshabad earlier that evening to visit a dermatologist in Gachibowli. She parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza, and took a shared cab from there around 6.15 pm.

On her way home, the woman realised that the rear tyre of her vehicle was punctured. Around 9.15 pm, the four accused approached her with offers to help. They had allegedly deflated the tyre. The accused switched off the woman’s phone and raped her near the toll gate. After killing her, the four men reportedly placed her body under a bridge and set it on fire around 2.30 am.

The woman’s family has alleged that the police delayed filing a first information report. Three officials were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty.

On Monday, the Cyberabad Police, which is investigating the case, approached a court to seek the custody of the four accused. They were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Saturday.

