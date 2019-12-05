Voting began on Thursday morning to fill 15 of the 17 vacancies created by the mass resignations of rebel Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs in Karnataka in July. The bye-elections are crucial to the survival of the Bharatiya Janata Party government that replaced that coalition.

Twelve of the 15 constituencies were earlier held by the Congress and three by JD(S).

Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. A total of 37.78 lakh electors are eligible to cast their votes, and 165 candidates in the fray. The BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 15 seats, and the JD(S) is contesting in 12. The results will be declared on December 9.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged voters to come out in large numbers. “Only if there is 80% to 85% voter turnout it will give a meaning to democratic system,” he said. “As there is holiday in 15 constituencies going for polls, I request the electorate to come out and vote.”

The Election Commission and police have made elaborate arrangements. Over 19,000 polling personnel have been deployed across the 15 constituencies. More than 11,000 personnel from the state police are also on duty. Central Armed Police Forces personnel will man 414 polling stations.

Currently, the 225-seat Assembly has 208 MLAs after the disqualifications – 105 from the BJP, 66 from the Congress, 34 from the JD(S), one Bahujan Samaj Party, one independent who supports the BJP government, and a nominated member. The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to maintain a majority in the Assembly.

Thirteen of the disqualified MLAs have been fielded by the saffron party. Sixteen of the 17 disqualified Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators in Karnataka joined the BJP on November 14, a day after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bye-elections. R Roshan Baig, who was earlier in the Congress, was the only one who did not move to the ruling party.