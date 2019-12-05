Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday described the cases filed against him across the country as a “medal on my chest”, PTI reported. Gandhi said there were 15 to 16 cases registered against him, and that the rise in their number made him “happier”.

“Every single case is a medal for me,” the Congress leader said, while addressing an event of the Congress-led United Democratic Front at Vaniyambalam in his constituency Wayanad, Kerala. “Every time you put a case against me, I will speak of love. I will never forget you are standing with me. So when they lodge a case against me, they put a medal on my chest, it is also a medal for you.” The Congress leader was purportedly referring to cases filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party against him.

Gandhi said he did not believe in an India where hatred was prevalent. He added that India’s strength was that people respected women, all religions and communities.

On the floods that ravaged parts of the state last year, Gandhi said that while many residents lost their possessions, their positive nature was highlighted. He said that he will continue to raise the matter of compensation and rehabilitation with the state government.