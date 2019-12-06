The four men who are accused of raping and killing the Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told PTI.

The encounter took place around 3.30 am when the accused were trying to flee while being taken to the murder site, reported Hindustan Times. Two policemen were also reportedly injured in the incident.

The men – Mohammed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu – were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were under judicial custody and lodged in high security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison.

The father of the veterinarian expressed his gratitude. “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died,” he told ANI. “I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”

All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

The 27-year-old veterinarian was killed on the night of November 27. She left home in Shamshabad earlier that evening to visit a dermatologist in Gachibowli. She parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza, and took a shared cab from there around 6.15 pm.

On her way home, the woman realised that the rear tyre of her vehicle was punctured. Around 9.15 pm, the four accused approached her with offers to help. They had allegedly deflated the tyre. The accused switched off the woman’s phone and raped her near the toll gate. After killing her, the four men reportedly placed her body under a bridge and set it on fire around 2.30 am.

The woman’s family has alleged that the police delayed filing a first information report. Three officials were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty.

The incident had triggered widespread criticism of the law-and-order situation in the state. Both Houses of Parliament discussed women’s safety on Monday, and MPs across party lines demanded stringent action against such crimes. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday suggested in the Rajya Sabha that the accused in such crimes should be lynched in public, while another MP had suggested castration.

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court approved setting up of a fast-track court to hear the case Mahabubnagar District Court. Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured people that the trial will be conducted in a fast-track court following massive protests nationwide to take strict action against the accused.