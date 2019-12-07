The second phase of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand began amid tight security on Saturday morning in 20 constituencies spread across seven districts. Voting will go on till 3 pm in all seats except two – Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West), which will get two more hours.

Thirteen constituencies had already voted in the first phase on November 30, with a 64.66% voter turnout. Three phases will remain to be held after Saturday – 17 seats on December 12, another 15 on December 16, and the remaining 16 seats on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.

Armed police were deployed in most constituencies as they are vulnerable to Maoist activity, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. Out of the 6,066 polling stations where voting will take place on Saturday, 949 have been declared critical and 762 sensitive, while 101 were relocated due to security reasons.

A total of 48,25,038 voters are eligible to vote in the second phase, and 260 candidates are in the fray.

The Assembly constituencies that will vote on Saturday are: Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega and Kolebira.

Saryu Roy, who recently quit the state Cabinet, is contesting as an independent candidate against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur (East) seat.

The BJP has candidates in all 20 constituencies. In the Opposition alliance, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has fielded candidates in 14 seats and the Congress in six seats, with no seat for the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the second phase constituencies.