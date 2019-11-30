The first phase of voting in 13 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 7 am on Saturday. Polling will end at 3 pm, and the results will be announced on December 23.

A total of 37.8 lakh people are eligible to vote in the first phase of election across six districts. They will choose from 189 candidates in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

State Health Minister and BJP leader Ramchandra Chandravanshi, who is contesting from Bishrampur, and state Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon fighting from Lohardaga, are among the major candidates in the fray. Former BJP Chief Whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied a ticket from Chhatarpur, will fight the elections on an All Jharkhand Students Union ticket.

Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, according to the Hindustan Times. Of these, 1,097 have been declared hyper sensitive to left-wing extremism, while 461 polling stations were declared left-wing extremism sensitive. The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Chatra, Gumla, Lohardaga, Latehar and Garhwa seats are designated affected by left wing extremism.

“We have made adequate security arrangements both for electors and polling personnel,” Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. “A large number of security personnel have been deployed at all polling stations, besides heli-dropping and cluster arrangements have also been ensured.”

Saturday’s voting will be followed by voting in the second phase in 20 constituencies on December 7. Seventeen seats will vote on December 12 in the third phase, 15 constituencies on December 16, and the remaining 16 seats on December 20 in the final phase.

The term of the 81-member Assembly ends on January 5 next year. Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to retain power in the state once again. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the All Jharkhand Students Union are contesting the elections separately as they failed to finalise a seat-sharing agreement. The saffron party is left with no other ally as Lok Janshakti Party is also contesting the elections alone.

The elections will test the strength of the Opposition alliance, which includes the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the saffron party won 35 seats and alliance partner All Jharkhand Students’ Union won five seats. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was the largest Opposition party with 17 seats, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) won eight seats and Congress managed to win only six seats.

Jharkhand will be the third BJP-ruled state to head to polls since last month after Maharashtra and Haryana. The party formed an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party after it fell six seats short of a majority in the Haryana Assembly. In Maharashtra, the BJP emerged the single-largest party but fell out with alliance partner Shiv Sena. The Sena then formed a government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.