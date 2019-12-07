An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, ANI reported.



The incident took place in Kharua More locality of Sadar police station area on Friday night. The accused identified as Tettar Sahani saw the girl playing outside her house and allegedly abducted her when no one was around in the area. He then took her to a secluded place in his auto and allegedly raped her.

Senior Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said the girl fell unconscious after the assault and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to PTI. He added that the accused has been arrested and a First Information Report has been registered against him.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi evaded questions from journalists in Patna about the incident.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi called the Nitish Kumar-led government “shameless” and the deputy chief minister a “coward” for not responding to questions about the incident. “This is save the rapist and increase the rape Nitish government,” she said in a tweet. “Shameless, useless and deplorable. The weak, helpless and coward deputy chief minister runs away from all issues on every front. The one who keeps on speaking on unnecessary issues every other time is now feeling ashamed.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded that the Centre ban pornographic sites as they have been affecting the minds of young people. “I am told about these porn sites...people commit heinous acts against girls and women, get these filmed and upload the disgusting clips,” he said. “Those watching these naturally become vulnerable to perversions. I would urge the youths to stay away from these.”