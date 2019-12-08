At least 32 people died in a fire accident in New Delhi on Sunday morning, ANI reported.

The fire broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road around 5.22 am, PTI reported. Several people were trapped inside and some of them were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, fire officials said.

Earlier in the day, Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said at least 15 people had been rescued and the fire was doused. As many as 27 fire tenders engaged in the operation, he told the news agency.

More details are awaited.