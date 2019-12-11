Parliament: Citizenship Amendment Bill hurts the soul of India, says Congress
Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that 13 parties will vote against the bill, while the BJP said it will be passed comfortably.
Live updates
2.14 pm: TRS opposes the bill because it is anti-Muslim, says Keshava Rao.
2.13 pm: Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s K Keshava Rao refers to Amit Shah’s statement that the BJP has come back to power and is here to rule. “They have come back to power,” Rao says. “They have a right to govern. But not to break the Constitution.”
2.11 pm: Referring to Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien’s comment that detention centers are like German concentration camps, JD(U)’s Singh says: “But there is a huge difference. They imprisoned their own people, we are not doing that.”
2.07 pm: Ram Chandra Prasad Singh of the Janata Dal (United) claims the Opposition is discussing unrelated matters, according to Firstpost. “Why are we talking about Indian minorities? And our MPs are saying it’s against the Preamble of Constitution. How is this against our Preamble?”
2.02 pm: Janata Dal (United) supports the bill.
1.59 pm: Javed Ali Khan questions the cut-off date of December 31, 2014. He asks if the persecution of minorities has stopped since that date. He asks for the government to amend the bill and change “Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan” to neighbouring countries and to remove specific religions.
Samajwadi Party opposes the bill.
1.53 pm: The Indian government, with the NRC and the CAB, is fulfilling Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s wish to free India of Muslims and to free Pakistan of Hindus, says Khan.
1.50 pm: Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan says religion can never be the basis for citizenship.
1.48 pm: AIADMK supports the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
1.41 pm: AIADMK MP SR Balasubramoniyan raises the matter of Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu.
1.40 pm: “On a winter November you separated poor from their money,” O’Brien says, referring to demonetisation, according to News18. “Months later, with GST, you separated businessmen from profit. With Abrogation of Article 370, you separated Kashmiris from their homes. With the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, you are separating people from their nation.”
He adds that the Trinamool Congress will not let NRC inside not just Bengal but also across India.
1.38 pm: O’Brien urges Janata Dal (United) and Biju Janata Dal to take a stand today and not vote based on what their party chiefs want in Orissa and Bihar. “You have to take a stand today,” he says. “You will have to answer your future generations when they ask you which button did you press.”
1.35 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bill will be written in golden letters. “I will tell you where it will be written – on Jinnah’s grave,” he says.
1.34 pm: The TMC leader refers to Amit Shah’s statement that Muslims do not need to worry about this bill. “Home Minister says that there is nothing to worry about...but during demonetisation, PM says give me 30 days for this to work or else burn me but today no one speaks of demonetisation,” he says.
“Opposition is on the side of morality,” he adds.
1.30 pm: Derek O’Brien attacks the Centre’s plan to introduce the National Register of Citizens across India. “NRC did not work in Assam. Your pilot project failed, and now you have the gumption to tell Parliament that it will be introduced across India.”
He says the percentage of error in Assam was 7%. “If you extrapolate, that becomes 10 crore people across the country,” he says.
1.29 pm: “This government is very good at making promises. It is even better at breaking promises,” O’Brien says.
“How have you treated the Hindus? How have you treated the Bengali Hindus,” he asks. “60% of detention camps in Bengal are full of Bengali Hindus. Now, they are saying those Hindus can re-apply their citizenship through CAB.”
He adds that the government is not giving anything new to “persecuted” minorities but is only packaging it better.
1.27 pm: TMC MP Derek O’Brien claims the BJP is based on three Js - jhoot (lies), jhaansa (cheating) and jumla (falsehood). “In the last 5 years, 2 crore people have lost their job,” he says.
1.23 pm: “This bill is anti-Bengali and anti-Indian,” he adds. “No one should teach a Bengali about patriotism. This bill is unconstitutional, there is no doubt about that. If passed this will go to SC.”
1.22 pm: There is an eerie similarity between the bill and the laws pass in Nazi Germany, says O’Brien. This law has been drawn from the Nazi Germany’s books, he adds.
1.20 pm: There will be a people’s movement against the bill, he says.
1.18 pm: This bill is unconstitutional, says Derek O’Brien.
1.16 pm: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien begins speech.
1.14 pm: This bill is not interest of any particular party of region, it is the call of the nation and in the interest of India, says Nadda.
1.10 pm: Nadda cites Manmohan Singh to say that those persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan should be given citizenship.
1.07 pm: Nadda claims minorities have grown in India but have only reduced in Pakistan in the last few decades. He reads out reports from international news outlets to show that minorities are persecuted in Afghanistan.
1.06 pm: This bill has got nothing to do with Right to Equality or Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.
1.05 pm: “The nation builders wanted minorities in both the countries to get protection,” Nadda says, according to News18. “But the reality was very different. In Jawahar-Liyaqat Ali Pact, it was decided that the minorities would be divided. We know that in 1950 when we framed the Constitution, we made it secular, but Pakistan made it a theocratic nation.”
1 pm: Nadda says the essence of the bill is that minorities who are persecuted in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan will get citizenship in India.
12.58 pm: BJP MP JP Nadda begins speaking.
12.54 pm: “Why is there insecurity in Assam,” asks Anand Sharma. “Why are the people protesting? The home minister should take a delegation to the detention centre and see the condition.” There are 600 people in five rooms at detention centres, Sharma says, adding that it reminds people of concentration camps from the previous century, according to News18.
12.45 pm: But despite many amendments, religion has never been made a criterion for citizenship, says Anand Sharma. “This bill fails the constitutionality test,” he says.
12.41 pm: The two-nation theory was not brought in by Jinnah but by the Hindu Mahasabha in Gujarat in 1937, Sharma tells the Upper House.
“Why are you not talking about the involvement of the British? it was they who empowered the Muslim League,” he says. “British banned Congress, while they allowed Muslim League and Hindu Mahasabha to push for two nations.”
He is referring to Amit Shah’s statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday that this amendment to the bill is needed now because the Congress had split the nation on religious lines during Partition.
12.39 pm: “The Citizenship Act has seen amendments since 1955 but the fundamentals of this Act has never been tampered with,” Sharma says, according to News18. “You say we should rise above politics...but I request you to not politicize this matter.”
India has given shelter to people who came over from Pakistan after Partition, says Sharma. He adds that India also got two former prime ministers from among them – Manmohan Singh and IK Gujral.
12.37 pm: This bill hurts the soul of India, says Anand Sharma.
12.36 pm: Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad proposes to send the Personal Data Protection Bill to a joint select committee of both Houses, PTI reports.
12.34 pm: Anand Sharma asks what is the urgency with the bill. He says the government is adamant and not refusing to send it to a select committee. “The reason for opposition is not political but ideological,” he says. “It is an assault on the foundation of the Constitution.”
12.29 pm: Congress MP Anand Sharma says the bill is against democracy, the Constritution, is divisive and discriminatory and also against the Preamble of the Constitution.
12.28 pm: The Rajya Sabha will discuss the bill for six hours today, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says.
12.24 pm: Amit Shah says the bill won’t be applicable to Scheduled Tribes or in Mizoram. He adds that natives of Assam need not worry as the BJP government will look after their rights.
Rajya Sabha TV stopped telecast for about 30 seconds as Opposition members began to heckle Shah.
12.18 pm: Shah claims misinformation has been spread about the bill that it is against Muslims. “I want to ask the people saying this that how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain, no discrimination against them,” he says.
“Muslims living in this country don’t have to worry about the bill,” Shah adds, according to News18. “Do you want me to give the citizenship to Muslims coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh? It can’t work like this.”
12.14 pm: The home minister explains the bill in the Rajya Sabha. He says Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who are religious minorities in three neighbouring countries of India – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – will be given Indian citizenship.
12.12 pm: Shah says it is wrong to accuse the BJP of practicing vote bank politics because of this bill. “I want to point out that we had brought forward this bill before 2019 Lok Sabha elections in our manifesto,” he adds.
12.10 pm: Shah says there has been nearly 20% decline in the population of religious minorities in both Pakistans – meaning Pakistan and Bangladesh. “Either they were killed or they fled to India for shelter,” he claims.
12.09 pm: Shah says the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, provides hope for several lakhs of people, who have no permanent residency in India. “This bill will provide the persecuted a chance to provide for their families,” Shah says, according to News18. “The persecuted minorities have never got a chance to fend for their lives and rights.”
12.06 pm: Amit Shah begins speech.
12.05 pm: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refuses to cancel debate on the bill after Trinamool Congress sought to adjourn it calling it defective legislation that divides India on the basis of religion. “This Bill is in order, there is no reason to demand reconsider debate on this Bill. The Lok Sabha has passed this Bill, and I have seen the legislation and it’s in order,” says Naidu.
12.02 pm: Amit Shah tables the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha.
11.57 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says some Opposition parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan. “Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, will give permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution,” the prime minister says while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party MPs at a parliamentary meeting in New Delhi. “The very same language used by Pakistan on the Citizenship Bill is being used by some parties.”
Pakistan had on Tuesday had claimed the proposed amendments were a step towards realising the concept of a Hindu nation and expansionist in nature.
11.50 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Rajya Sabha. He will table the CItizenship Amendment Bill.
11.47 am: “No one can exert pressure on us, what is in our hearts, is on our lips,” Sanjay Raut says, according to PTI.
11.45 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says the party’s stand may change in the Rajya Sabha if its doubts are not cleared, ANI reports. “Vote bank politics should not be played, it is not correct,” Raut says. “Don’t attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide again. Also nothing in this bill for Tamil Hindus of Sri Lanka.”
Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday said his party would not support the Citizenship Amendment Bill unless “things are clear”. On Monday, the Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the bill in the Lok Sabha, just hours after opposing it both in the House and in an article in its mouthpiece Saamana.
11.42 am: Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs protest in Parliament seeking the release of GST dues from the Centre.
11.40 am: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claims the government will get the bill passed through the Rajya Sabha with a comfortable majority, according to News18.
11.35 am: “I hope that all parties in Rajya Sabha come together and vote against this bill,” Sanjay Singh adds. “AIADMK should know that Tamil Hindus will be the most affected. Can BJP name 5 illegals from Bangladesh that they have sent back in the last five and a half years?”
11.32 am: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh says that he hopes all Opposition parties vote together in the Rajya Sabha against the CAB. “The govt is not concerned about the sentiments of the people,” Singh says, according to News18. “Look at what is happening in Assam and rest of North East...Govt seems to be sleeping like Kumbhakaran.”
11.30 am: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad says 13 parties will vote against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, according to News18. “The government does not want to address concerns around the economy and issue of price rise,” he says. “BJP is only interested in keeping the country divided on the lines of religion. Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill are other examples. This just proves that the BJP has no respect for the constitution.”
11.25 am: Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Kodikunnil Suresh, submits an adjournment notice on the unrest in the country due to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, ANI reports.
11.20 am: Opposition leaders such as the Congress’ Kapil Sibal, Derek O’Brien from the Trinamool Congress and Ramgopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party are expected to speak in the Rajya Sabha today, according to ANI.
11.15 am: Joshi quotes Prime Minister as saying the bill is historic.
11.10 am: After the parliamentary meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi says the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be tabled at noon in Rajya Sabha, and claims it will pass with a comfortable majority.
11.05 am: BJP holds parliamentary party meeting ahead of the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
While the BJP has only 83 MPs of its own, it is expecting support from its allies in the National Democratic Alliance and a few non-NDA members. NDA member All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has 11 legislators, Janata Dal (United) has six, Shiromani Akali Dal has three MPs, and one each from Asom Gana Parishad, Lok Janshakti Party, Republican Party of India, Bodoland People’s Front, and Paattali Makkal Katchi.
Non-NDA parties such as the YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party, the Shiv Sena and the Biju Janata Dal are also likely to vote in favour of the bill. At least four of the six Independent lawmakers are also expected to support the bill, according to News18.
However, some parties such as the JDU and the Shiv Sena may also end up opposing the bill.