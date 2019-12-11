A look at the headlines right now:

Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes for, 105 against: Amit Shah argued for the bill, saying, ‘I know idea of India, was born here’. Curfew in Guwahati, army deployed in Tripura and Assam as Citizenship Bill protests intensify: Mobile internet was suspended in ten districts of Assam. Nanavati Commission clears Modi in 2002 riots but raises questions about former IPS officers: The commission held that the riots were not organised by any minister but said there was a lack of eagerness from the police to deal with the mobs. Supreme Court to hear review petitions in Ayodhya verdict tomorrow: The top court will take up the pleas in-chamber and not in open court. SC looking to appoint a former top court judge to conduct inquiry into Telangana encounter deaths: The Supreme Court said the Telangana High Court can proceed with its hearing in the case. Send Personal Data Protection Bill to joint select committee, says Centre: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the draft law should be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology that he heads. ISRO launches surveillance satellite RISAT-2BR1: Nine other foreign commercial satellites were also launched on board the PLSV-C48 to mark its 50th mission. Women don’t need firearms, others will protect them, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He made the remarks as two women MPs asked for time to speak on the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was later passed in the Parliament. Indian-origin doctor convicted of sexual offences against 23 women in the UK: Manish Shah will be sentenced for all the offences on February 7, 2020. India’s growth forecast downgraded from 6.5% to 5.1% by Asian Development Bank: It said consumption was impacted due to slow job growth and that the rural sector was in distress due to aggravated poor harvest.