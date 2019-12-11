The big news: Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Protests being held in Assam and Tripura over the citizenship bill, and Nanavati panel cleared Modi’s 2002 government in the communal riots.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha with 125 votes for, 105 against: Amit Shah argued for the bill, saying, ‘I know idea of India, was born here’.
- Curfew in Guwahati, army deployed in Tripura and Assam as Citizenship Bill protests intensify: Mobile internet was suspended in ten districts of Assam.
- Nanavati Commission clears Modi in 2002 riots but raises questions about former IPS officers: The commission held that the riots were not organised by any minister but said there was a lack of eagerness from the police to deal with the mobs.
- Supreme Court to hear review petitions in Ayodhya verdict tomorrow: The top court will take up the pleas in-chamber and not in open court.
- SC looking to appoint a former top court judge to conduct inquiry into Telangana encounter deaths: The Supreme Court said the Telangana High Court can proceed with its hearing in the case.
- Send Personal Data Protection Bill to joint select committee, says Centre: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the draft law should be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology that he heads.
- ISRO launches surveillance satellite RISAT-2BR1: Nine other foreign commercial satellites were also launched on board the PLSV-C48 to mark its 50th mission.
- Women don’t need firearms, others will protect them, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He made the remarks as two women MPs asked for time to speak on the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was later passed in the Parliament.
- Indian-origin doctor convicted of sexual offences against 23 women in the UK: Manish Shah will be sentenced for all the offences on February 7, 2020.
- India’s growth forecast downgraded from 6.5% to 5.1% by Asian Development Bank: It said consumption was impacted due to slow job growth and that the rural sector was in distress due to aggravated poor harvest.