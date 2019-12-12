Voting began for the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Thursday morning. Seventeen constituencies will vote amid tight security arrangement.

The seats where polling is being held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria, Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke. Of these, the Simaria and Kanke seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidate while Khijri is for Scheduled Tribe.

Voting began at 7 am, and will continue till 3 pm. However, the Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will get an extra two hours.

“A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts,” Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told PTI. A total of 309 candidates, including former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister CP Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav, are in the fray.

#JharkhandAssemblyPolls: Voting underway at polling booth number 82 in Chatra. Polling in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections being held today. pic.twitter.com/Nn7yNFfM1I — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

A woman after casting her vote at a polling booth in St. Anne's School in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/BPWnclIGVF — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Choubey said around 40,000 polling personnel have been deployed. Twelve of the 17 constituencies fall under Maoist-affected areas. “In view of this, we have heli dropped polling personnel in 96 polling stations,” Choubey told the Hindustan Times. “Besides, 10 polling booths have been relocated due to security reasons.”

The five-phase elections to the 81-member Assembly began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The fourth and the fifth phases of polling for 15 and 16 seats, respectively, will be held on December 16 and December 20.

Of these 17 seats, the BJP had won nine in the 2014 Assembly elections. The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had bagged two seats each.