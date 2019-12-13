9.22 am: All Assam Students’ Union chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya says the protests will continue. “We will not succumb to any pressure and our agitation will continue,” PTI quotes him as saying.

9.20 am: The Army and security forces conduct flag marches in Guwahati town, PTI reports. A large number of people, including artists, singers and actors, are observing a 10-hour fast called by All Assam Students’ Union in Guwahati. The fast began at 6 am.

8.25 am: Curfew has been relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm in Dibrugarh municipal area, reports PTI.

8 am: Last night, Debabrata Saikia, leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, told ANI that he had requested the Speaker to call a special session to discuss the concerns of the state’s residents.

7.50 am: Mobile internet services were suspended for 48 hours across Meghalaya on Thursday night, ANI reports.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the amendments made to the Citizenship Act on Thursday night.