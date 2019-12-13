Citizenship Act protests: Curfew relaxed for five hours in Dibrugarh, Meghalaya suspends internet
At least two protestors were killed and 11 suffered bullet injuries in Guwahati on Thursday.
The curfew was relaxed for five hours in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday morning even as the state remained tense amid protests against amendments made to the Citizenship Act. The Meghalaya administration suspended mobile internet for 48 hours on Thursday night.
On Thursday, the state administration had imposed an indefinite curfew in Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts, and the towns of Tezpur and Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. Guwahati is the epicentre of the protests, where at least two protestors were killed and 11 suffered bullet injuries on Thursday.
Night curfew was put in place in the districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia, and Charaideo, while the government extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 10 districts.
On Thursday night, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the amendments to the Citizenship Act.
Live updates
9.22 am: All Assam Students’ Union chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya says the protests will continue. “We will not succumb to any pressure and our agitation will continue,” PTI quotes him as saying.
9.20 am: The Army and security forces conduct flag marches in Guwahati town, PTI reports. A large number of people, including artists, singers and actors, are observing a 10-hour fast called by All Assam Students’ Union in Guwahati. The fast began at 6 am.
8.25 am: Curfew has been relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm in Dibrugarh municipal area, reports PTI.
8 am: Last night, Debabrata Saikia, leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, told ANI that he had requested the Speaker to call a special session to discuss the concerns of the state’s residents.
7.50 am: Mobile internet services were suspended for 48 hours across Meghalaya on Thursday night, ANI reports.
President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the amendments made to the Citizenship Act on Thursday night.