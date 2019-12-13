The Japanese government is considering cancelling Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India on Sunday due to the ongoing protests against amendments to the Citizenship Act, local media outlet Jiji Press reported. Abe is scheduled to visit Guwahati for a summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi from December 15 to December 17.

Guwahati city of Assam is the epicentre of protests against the controversial amendments, which were signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind late on Thursday. Both Houses of Parliament had approved them earlier this week.

At least two protestors died in the city on Thursday and 21 suffered injuries. The state administration also imposed an indefinite curfew in Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts and parts of Sonitpur district. On Wednesday, visuals from Guwahati showed protestors burning billboards with pictures of Modi and Abe.

On Thursday, when asked about Abe’s scheduled visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said: “We don’t have any update to share.”

A Japanese team visited Guwahati on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials.