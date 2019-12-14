Five men allegedly posed as Central Bureau of Investigation officials and abducted Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s brother Tongbram Lukhoi Singh and one of his associates in Kolkata on Friday, reported The Times of India. The police rescued both the victims within a few hours and arrested all the five accused.

Tongbram Lukhoi Singh, his wife Ngangom Pushparani Devi and his assistant Moirangthem Shanta Singh were at their New Town home when the suspected abductors barged in. “They took the mobile phones of all the three and abducted Singh and his associate along with them in two different cars,” a senior police official of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, according to The Indian Express. “They were taken to the Mirza Ghalib Street, from where Singh was later rescued.”

Soon after the men left, Pushparani Devi received a call asking for Rs 15 lakh ransom. She then went lodged a complaint at the New Town police station.

The police scanned the CCTV footage and identified the registration numbers of the cars, reported The Telegraph. They also found cash and three fake guns. The police also recovered one of the cars in which the victims were abducted. The other vehicle is yet to be traced.

The five arrested have been identified as Vinod Rao, Mohammed Riaz Ali, Idris Ali, Khairul Rahaman and Khumallambam Singh. “Two of the accused belonged to Manipur, while one was from Punjab,” said the senior police official, according to The Indian Express.