A Dalit biryani vendor was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by unidentified men in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, police said. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showed the man being thrashed as the attackers purportedly insulted him with casteist slurs for selling biryani in “their area”, The Indian Express reported.

The incident reportedly occurred at Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality, police said, according to ANI. A first information report was registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the three men after the video went viral.

In his complaint, the victim confirmed that he was beaten and that the men used casteist slurs against him. He added that the attackers managed to escape after threatening him.

A senior police official said that an inquiry was under way. “We were alerted to a video of a man being assaulted and casteist words being used against him,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police Gautam Budh Nagar. “Initial questioning has revealed that the men knew each other, and that the altercation took place over the price of biryani and placement of the pushcart in Rabupura in Greater Noida.”

Police said the accused had been identified and that officials were on the lookout for them.