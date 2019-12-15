The Rajasthan Police have detained Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi for allegedly making objectionable remarks on the family of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, ANI reported.

Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta said that a case was registered against Rohatgi at the Bundi Police station. “She [Rohatgi] has been detained in Ahmedabad and will be brought to Bundi by Monday morning,” Gupta told The Indian Express. “The case pertains to objectionable comments by her against Motilal Nehru. A complaint was filed in this regard in Bundi in October.”

Rohatgi, however, claimed in a post that she was arrested. “I am arrested by Rajasthan Police for making a video on Motilal Nehru which I made from taking information from Google,” she tweeted. “Freedom of Speech is a joke.”

The actor was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act, 2008. Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma filed a complaint in October. Sharma had alleged that Rohatgi’s video could hamper India’s relations with other nations as it included objectionable comments, with pictures, in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death. Rohatgi allegedly insulted Jawaharlal Nehru’s father Motilal Nehru and defamed his wife Kamala Nehru.

Last week, she had released a video apologising to the Congress, and alleged that she was being targeted on orders from “higher up” in an indirect reference to the party’s leaders.

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019