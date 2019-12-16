Citizenship Act: Supreme Court to hear pleas against law on Wednesday, curfew relaxed in Guwahati
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a mega rally in Kolkata later in the day.
The law and order situation in the city of Guwahati in Assam seemed to be improving as the administration relaxed curfew timings on Monday from 6 am to 9 pm. Night curfew will continue to be in force. In Dibrugarh district, curfew was eased off from 6 am to 8 pm. Any protest meeting in Dibrugarh organised without the administration’s permission would have to end before 3 pm, according to an unidentified official.
Meanwhile, protests were reported from parts of West Bengal as the Trinamool Congress planned a day of protests against the amended citizenship law. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hit the streets. The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, has announced a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the legislation and claimed that it was not discriminatory against Muslims.
The protests against the amended law also spread to college campuses across India on Sunday. There are a number of protests scheduled in colleges throughout the day. The updates can be followed here.
Live updates
11.10 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, calling it cowardly. “The police is entering universities and thrashing students,” she tweeted earlier this morning. “At a time when this government should come forth and listen to the people, the BJP government is oppressing students and journalists in the northeast, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. This is a government of cowards.”
11.03 am: Suspension of internet services has been extended till Tuesday morning in 10 districts of Assam – Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, reports ANI.
10.59 am: Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions challenging the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday, reports Live Law.
10.57 am: The Supreme Court says it will not hear the petitions “if protest, violence and destruction of public properties go on”.
10.55 am: Supreme Court says it will hear on Tuesday petitions against violence faced by students in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, reports NDTV. “This has to be decided when things cool down,” Live Law quotes Chief Justice of India SA Bobde as saying. “This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop. Public property is being destroyed. Court can’t do anything right now. Let the riots stop.”
10.40 am: Youth Congress workers have waved black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla in protest against the Citizenship Act, reports PTI. Heptulla was on her way to board a flight to Lakshadweep from the Nedumbassery airport when the incident occurred.
10.39 am: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to take to the streets against the amended citizenship law, saying she should desist from “unconstitutional and inflammatory” actions. “I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land,” he tweets.
10.20 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading a joint protest against the Citizenship Act in Thiruvananthapuram along with Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress, reports ANI.
10.13 am: Internet services remain suspended in six districts in West Bengal – Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas – even as the Trinamool Congress gears up to hold rallies against the amended citizenship law, reports PTI.
In East Midnapore and Murshidabad, agitators have blocked roads since the morning. Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the protests. Demonstrators have blocked the tracks on the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah-Namkhana sectors.
10.11 am: Curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati in Assam from 6 am to 9 pm. However, night curfew will remain in place, reports PTI. In Dibrugarh district, curfew has been eased off from 6 am to 8 pm.
10.10 am: The Congress has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing election rallies in Jharkhand but not criticising the “violence on students” in Delhi.