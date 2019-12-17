Student groups across India have issued statements to condemn the amended Citizenship Act and the police action against students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday night. On Monday, campuses across India had erupted in protest against the alleged police brutality.

A group from Delhi University rejected the statement by their Students Union President Akshit Dahiya, who had criticised the protests. The group said the amended law is in direct violation of the Constitution and “its promise of equality and dignity for all its citizens”. Dahiya’s statement shows support for a “nation that excludes and disrespects the nationhood of its Muslim citizens”.

“He does not speak for us,” said the statement. “We regret the stand taken by the DUSU [Delhi University Students’ Union] which views the expression of dissent as acts of anarchism aimed at upsetting the regular functioning of the university”.

The group also expressed solidarity with the students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University and referred to the police action as “unconstitutional suppression of their voices”.

On Monday, Dahiya had said he rejects any call of a lockdown at Delhi University, and helped students take exams that others boycotted in protest against the police action.

The students and alumni of National Law University Delhi also issued a statement, expressing “unequivocal solidarity” with Jamia and AMU students. They said they were deeply anguished by the “brutal display of power by the police against unarmed students”.

“We strongly believe in the critical importance of the freedom of expression of the student protestors, particularly in a university space where students are taught to think and critically analyse social structures, legal instruments and political power,” the statement said. “This is a right that needs to be preserved for the continued sustenance of India as a democracy and a nation that has historically provided a fertile ground for different ideologies and views.”

The group said that the police action was against the “principles of proportionate action and fair response, and a blatant violation of human rights”. They also criticised the internet shutdown in parts of the country.

The students union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, also condemned the police action, calling it “violent and brutal repression of student protests”. “It is obvious that the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] in conjunction with a nationwide NRC [National Register of Citizens] is possible to result in a directed and vindictive vendetta against a certain minority section of our population,” the union said.

Another group, which identified itself as “mostly university students” and sought signatures of those who endorsed their statement, said they were deeply disturbed at the passing of the amendments to the Citizenship Act. They criticised the provisions of the amendments, and said: “As advocates of democracy, we condemn using violence as a proxy for law enforcement and support the call for accountability of those responsible.”

A similar joint statement was issued by the student bodies of law universities such as National Law School, National University of Advanced Legal Studies and NALSAR University of Law, Live Law reported.

After the incident at Jamia, reports of the Delhi Police using live bullets to control the mob at Jamia did the rounds, but officials denied that any shots were fired. They claimed to have used “maximum restraint, minimum force”, adding that the Crime Branch will look into the matter. However, the medical superintendent of government-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi told NDTV that two protestors were admitted with bullet injuries, contradicting the police’s claims that they did not fire bullets.