The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a Special Investigation Team to conclude its inquiry into the death of student activist Anish Khan within thirty days, according to LiveLaw.

Khan was found dead at his home in Howrah district on February 18. His family had alleged that some people wearing police uniforms had barged into their house and threw Khan from the three-storied building. The police have denied these claims.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government formed a Special Investigation Team to probe Khan’s killing.

On February 23, the Special Investigation Team had arrested Home Guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya of the Amta police station in Howrah district. Home guard and civic volunteer are auxiliary security forces which assist the police.

The Calcutta High Court had on February 21 taken sou motu cognisance of Khan’s death. On Tuesday, the court posted the matter for next hearing on April 18 and said that the investigation should be completed by then.

“Extension of time shall not be considered except for reasons completely beyond the control of the Investigating Agency,” said Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, according to Live Law.

The court instructed forensic laboratories to submit their reports within a week. The judges said they will decide on April 18 whether to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as Khan’s family has been demanding.

Khan’s death had sparked several protests across West Bengal by student organisations, even leading to clashes with police at some places. On February 21, the West Bengal government constituted the Special Investigation Team headed by the director-general of police to look into the case.

Khan was a prominent face of the protests in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had also taken part in several initiatives to help underprivileged people during Covid-19 lockdowns.