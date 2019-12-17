A special court in Islamabad on Tuesday sentenced former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf to death in a treason case, reported Dawn. Two out of the three judges were in favour of capital punishment.

The case was initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for imposing a state of emergency in the country on November 2007. It had been pending since December 2013.

The three-member special court comprising Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court will issue a detailed judgment in the next 48 hours.

Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014. The prosecution had tabled the evidence before the special court in September the same year.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Musharraf has pleaded not guilty and has always claimed that the charges against him were politically motivated.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Musharraf’s counsel Raza Bashir sought 15-20 days for his client to record a statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code. “Musharraf deserves a right to fair trial,” he said, according to Express Tribune.