Veteran actor and theatre personality Shriram Lagoo died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. He was 92.

Lagoo is known for his work in Hindi and Marathi movies. His roles in Marathi plays such Natsamrat, and Himalayachi Sawli made him famous.

The actor received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the 1977 Bollywood film Gharaonda. Lagoo, who was fondly called “Doctor” in the theatre fraternity, was known for his rationalist and progressive opinions. “He passed away due to age-related complications,” playwright Satish Alekar told PTI.

Following the news of Lagoo’s demise, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar paid his tribute to the actor. “We have lost a versatile personality,” he tweeted. “A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was [also a] social activist simultaneously.”