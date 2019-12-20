A look at the headlines right now:

At least three dead, thousands detained as demonstrations against Citizenship Act engulf country: While most key ministers in the Union Cabinet remained silent, BJP Working President JP Nadda reiterated that the act and the NRC will be implemented. Voting underway for the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls: Among the prominent contestants in this phase are JMM chief and former CM Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh of the BJP. High Court dismisses 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s plea that he was juvenile at the time of crime: The court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the convict’s counsel AP Singh for wasting its time and using delaying tactics. Amid protests, BJP chief Nadda says NRC, Citizenship Act will be implemented throughout India: JP Nadda made the remarks after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan in Delhi. As India erupts in rage over Citizenship Act, PM Modi and key ministers maintain silence: Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, one of the few to speak, said the violence in Lucknow was ‘very sad’, and appealed for peace. BJP MLAs meet Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, urge him to allay fears: The MLAs told Sonowal that they could not go back to their constituencies because of the public anger and protests, and were stranded in Guwahati. Delhi High Court denies Jamia students interim protection from arrest, lawyers say ‘shame’: The petitioners demanded a judicial investigation into the December 15 violence, but the court posted the matter for hearing on February 4. Donald Trump impeached by US House of Representatives, to face Senate trial: The House voted on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress – against Trump. Journalist booked for video on salt-roti in mid-day meals exonerated by police: The police, however, filed a chargesheet against the head representative of Siyur village. Eighteen-year-old rape complainant dies of burn injuries at Kanpur hospital: The incident occurred in Fatehpur district on Saturday.