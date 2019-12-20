The big news: Three die as anti-Citizenship Act protests rage on, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Voting is underway for the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls, and a court dismissed a plea from 2012 gangrape convict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least three dead, thousands detained as demonstrations against Citizenship Act engulf country: While most key ministers in the Union Cabinet remained silent, BJP Working President JP Nadda reiterated that the act and the NRC will be implemented.
- Voting underway for the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls: Among the prominent contestants in this phase are JMM chief and former CM Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh of the BJP.
- High Court dismisses 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s plea that he was juvenile at the time of crime: The court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the convict’s counsel AP Singh for wasting its time and using delaying tactics.
- Amid protests, BJP chief Nadda says NRC, Citizenship Act will be implemented throughout India: JP Nadda made the remarks after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan in Delhi.
- As India erupts in rage over Citizenship Act, PM Modi and key ministers maintain silence: Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, one of the few to speak, said the violence in Lucknow was ‘very sad’, and appealed for peace.
- BJP MLAs meet Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, urge him to allay fears: The MLAs told Sonowal that they could not go back to their constituencies because of the public anger and protests, and were stranded in Guwahati.
- Delhi High Court denies Jamia students interim protection from arrest, lawyers say ‘shame’: The petitioners demanded a judicial investigation into the December 15 violence, but the court posted the matter for hearing on February 4.
- Donald Trump impeached by US House of Representatives, to face Senate trial: The House voted on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress – against Trump.
- Journalist booked for video on salt-roti in mid-day meals exonerated by police: The police, however, filed a chargesheet against the head representative of Siyur village.
- Eighteen-year-old rape complainant dies of burn injuries at Kanpur hospital: The incident occurred in Fatehpur district on Saturday.