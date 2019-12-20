The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance is likely to win the most seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, NDTV reported on Friday, citing an aggregate of exit polls. The alliance is likely to win 40 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party might win 29 seats, the news channel reported. Other parties are predicted to win 12 constituencies.

The India Today-Axis-My India exit poll gave the ruling party 22-32 seats, down from the 37 it won in 2014, while the Congress-JMM alliance was predicted to bag 38-50 constituencies.

The Times Now exit poll gave the Opposition alliance a comfortable majority of 44 seats, while the BJP was predicted to fall to a tally of 28 seats. The IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll, however, suggested that the results could throw up a hung Assembly, with the Opposition alliance winning anything between 28 to 39 constituencies while the ruling party garnering 28 to 36 constituencies.

Smaller parties – All Jharkhand Students Union and the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) – can win six to seven seats, it added.