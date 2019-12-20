The Kerala government on Friday stayed all work connected to updating the National Population Register. The decision came amid massive protests against the newly-amended Citizenship Act, and the National Register of Citizens exercise undertaken in Assam.

On Monday, the West Bengal government had stopped work connected to the NPR.

The Kerala government issued a notice saying work on the register was being stayed considering “apprehension among the general public” following the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Act.

Order on NPR by Kerala Govt pic.twitter.com/b8hCJNsYSa — Prasanth Reghuvamsom (@reghuvamsom) December 20, 2019

The NPR is a register of residents of the country that will contain demographic and biometric details. The central government has decided to prepare the NPR between April 2020 and September 2020. The exercise is conducted at the local, sub-district, district, state and national levels. The data collected during NPR will be used when the National Register of Citizens will be rolled out across the country. The NPR was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015.

Assam’s National Register of Citizens was aimed at separating citizens from undocumented migrants, defined as anyone who entered India after the midnight of March 24, 1971. Over 19 lakh people in the state were left out of the final register.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by Parliament on December 11, provides citizenship to persecuted minorities of six religions – excluding Islam – from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It has been decried as anti-Muslim, and protestors from North Eastern states have alleged that the Act will erode their ethnic identities.