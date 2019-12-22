A fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West area on Sunday evening, reported ANI. Many people are feared trapped inside. However, there were no reports of any casualty yet.

The blaze is currently confined to the 7th and 8th floor of the 13-storey Labh Shrivalli building. Around ten fire engines are at the spot to conduct the firefighting operation, according to NDTV. Rescue operations are going on. Four people have been rescued so far, the chief fire officer told ANI.

Officials told PTI that it was level 3 fire. The fire was reported around 7:10 pm, and fire engines arrived scene within minutes.

More details are awaited.