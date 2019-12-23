Jharkhand elections: Opposition alliance stays ahead, CM Raghubar Das trails BJP rebel
Official trends at 1.45 pm showed the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance ahead in 42 seats in the 81-member Assembly, and the ruling BJP in 29.
Votes cast in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand are being counted on Monday. Trends at 1.45 pm showed the Opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal ahead in 42 seats in the 81-member Assembly, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in 29.
The elections were held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Most exit polls had predicted that the Opposition alliance will win more seats than the BJP.
The BJP had contested the elections on its own. Earlier, the saffron party had been in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students’ Union and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha. The BJP’s chief ministerial face is the incumbent Raghubar Das, while the Opposition alliance has projected JMM leader Hemant Soren as their candidate for the post.
Also read:
Preview: Will the BJP lose in Jharkhand despite its Ram temple, Article 370 rhetoric?
Live updates
1.51 pm: NCP leader Nawab Malik says the voters in Jharkhand have thrashed the arrogance of Modi, Amit Shah and BJP.
1.41 pm: Independent candidate and former BJP minister Saryu Roy leads against Chief Minister Raghubar Das by 2,604 votes in Jamshedpur East. Roy predicts he will win by 30,000 votes, ANI reports.
1.14 pm: All Jharkhand Students’ Union’s Sudesh Mahto leads in Silli seat by 10,400 votes.
1.07 pm: Hemant Soren is now leading in both the constituencies he contested from: Barhait by 9,651 votes and Dumka by 3,188 votes.
12.59 pm: Latest trends from the Election Commission:
12.45 pm: BJP national spokesperson Sudesh Verma tells NDTV that it is wrong to say that the leads are because of the NRC. “The results in Jharkhand are not on expected lines as BJP had set a target of winning 65 seats,” he says. “It appears we failed to convince people on our development agenda. But the NRC was not an election issue in Jharkhand.”
12.43 pm: JMM leader Hemant Soren leads from Dumka by 2,463 votes and from Barhait by 8,616 votes. Raghubar Das trails in Jamshedpur East by 771 votes.
12.24 pm: Congress workers have begun celebrating at the party headquarters in Delhi, PTI reports.
12.17 pm: The latest trends from the Election Commission website:
12.07 pm: RPN Singh, in charge of the Congress in the state, tells ANI: “We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won’t make comment until final result. We have clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance.”
12.10 pm: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on being asked if the results are because of the Citizenship Act, says: “No such question arises. State elections are fought on issues concerning the state.”
12.11 pm: Chief Minister Raghubar Das says: “Had Saryu Roy caused damage, I would not have received the votes that I have so far. Let me clearly state that we are not only winning but we will also form government under the leadership of BJP in the state.”
He refuses to comment on the trends, saying: “These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi.”
Roy, a former minister in his Cabinet, is his opponent as an independent candidate in Jamshedpur East.
11.15 am: The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is ahead in 41 seats, and the ruling BJP in 29, official trends show.
10.54 am: Latest official trends from the Election Commission:
10.51 am: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate from Dhanwar, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, tells ANI: “The results are not as per our expectation. We will have to accept people’s mandate. We will play the role which people’s mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do.”
10.50 am: Babulal Marandi leads from Dhanwar seat by 2,841 votes, ANI reports.
10.40 am: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claims there will be a clean sweep for the grand alliance in the election. “We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren,” he tells ANI. “He is going to be the chief minister.”
10.20 am: The official trends are known for 71 out of 80 constituencies:
10.14 am: JMM candidate Hemant Soren trails from Dumka seat against BJP’s Lois Marandi by 6,329 votes, ANI reports.
10.13 am: Chief Minister Raghubar Das leads against independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) by 342 votes.
10.07 am: JMM’s Hemant Soren leads from Barhait Assembly constituency by 664 votes against BJP’s Simon Malto, ANI reports.
9.11 am: State minister Lois Marandi trails against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren after counting of postal ballots in Dumka, PTI reports.
8.24 am: Counting underway in all 24 district headquarters amid tight security, reports ANI.
8.05 am: Counting begins for all 81 Assembly seats.
7.50 am: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Ranchi.
7.42 am: The most prominent candidates in the election are Chief Minister Raghubar Das, his predecessor Hemant Soren, All Jharkhand Students Union president Sudesh Mahto and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha’s Babulal Marandi.
7.35 am: Despite most exit polls predicting poor numbers for the BJP, the saffron party is confident of repeating its 2014 performance. “We will cross the majority mark,” BJP general secretary Deepak Prakash tells IANS. “People have reposed faith in our five years of good governance.”
7.33 am: In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 37 seats while the All Jharkhand Students Union bagged five. The Congress got only six seats.