The Calcutta High Court on Monday told the West Bengal government to suspend its media campaigns against the Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported.

A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Arijit Banerjee also sought the Trinamool Congress government’s detailed reply to the petitioners’ claim that taxpayers’ money was used for the campaigns, and posted it for hearing on January 9.

The court also heard pleas regarding the disruption of law and order in the state during recent protests against the law, and damage to the railway property. The judges sought a detailed report from Indian Railways on the action taken to prevent the loss of public property, and monetary compensation for the damage caused during violent protests. Advocate General Kishore Dutta contended that the state’s law-and-order situation was under control and internet services had resumed.

West Bengal has seen widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act over the past week, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading a number of rallies in state capital Kolkata.

Last week, protestors blocked roads, railway tracks, and also set ablaze five empty trains and a railway station complex in Murshidabad district. Internet services were suspended in several region. At least 354 people were arrested in connection with the demonstrations.