The Karnataka government on Monday announced two inquiries – one magisterial and another by the Crime Investigation Department – into the violence during anti-Citizenship Act protests on December 19, reported PTI. Two people were killed in police firing.

“Regarding the Mangaluru incident, the home minister [Basavaraj Bommai] and I have decided that both CID and magisterial inquiry should be conducted, and orders will be issued either on Monday or Tuesday,” said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Both the inquiries will be conducted simultaneously, reported The Hindu.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two people who died – Abdul Jaleel and Noushin Kudroli.

The government’s announcement came after CCTV footage showed policemen barging into the Highland hospital in Falnir locality of Mangaluru city in Karnataka on December 19. There were claims that the police had used teargas shells inside the intensive care unit of the hospital. Two people were allegedly shot dead by the police and another person, who received bullet injuries, has been recovering in the hospital after surgery.

Several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had demanded a high-level inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the incident.

However, a day earlier, Yediyurappa defended the Mangaluru Police for firing upon anti-Citizenship law protestors. “Police resorted to firing when mob tried to storm the police station and steal arms,” the chief minister had told reporters at his Bengaluru residence. “When the mob tried to disturb peace and indulge in arson and looting, should the police keep quiet? Are police not duty-bound to protect the innocents and property?”

