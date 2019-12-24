The big news: Cabinet clears NPR process, Shah says it is not linked to NRC, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Union Cabinet approved the post of chief of defence staff, and the IMF said it may slash India’s growth projections due to slowdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NRC is not linked with National Population Register or detention centres, claims Amit Shah: Earlier in the day, the Cabinet approved updating National Population Register amid concerns about NRC.
- Cabinet approves post of chief of defence staff: The defence chief will be the military advisor to the Indian government.
- IMF says India is facing significant economic slowdown, growth projections likely to be slashed: In its annual report, the directors of the world body urged the Narendra Modi government to take urgent policy actions to address the current downturn.
- Varanasi DM dismisses child’s death in stampede during police assault, says ‘these things keep happening’: Eleven-year-old Saghir Ahmed was crushed to death in a stampede by people fleeing the police on December 20.
- CBI books Jagdish Khattar, former Maruti Suzuki MD, for allegedly cheating PNB of Rs 110 crore: Carnation Auto India Private Limited, a company set up by Jagdish Khattar, took a loan of Rs 170 crore from Punjab National Bank in 2009.
- Police bullet that killed 20-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor during Citizenship Amendment Act protests was fired ‘in self defence’, says official: The police admitted that a constable shot Mohammad Suleman during demonstrations in Bijnor district on Friday.
- Plea against internet shutdown in parts of Delhi on December 19 during Citizenship Amendment Act protests dismissed: Voice, internet and SMS services were blocked for four hours in some parts of the city and over 1,200 protestors were detained.
- US legislator Jaishankar refused to meet says India’s actions ‘wholly inappropriate’, criticises NRC: Pramila Jayapal said it was ‘a sign of weakness for any great democracy to refuse’ to engage with its critics.
- Meerut police stop Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi from meeting victims’ families during Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Rahul Gandhi alleged that they were not shown any order that prevented them from entering the city.
- Maharashtra won’t implement CAA or NRC, no detention centre in state, Uddhav Thackeray tells Muslims: The chief minister met two Muslim delegations and told them the community should not fear being asked to leave the state.