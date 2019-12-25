A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district sends notice to 28 to recover Rs 14 lakh for damage to property in Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Another report in HuffPost India said that Uttar Pradesh Police tortured children detained following Citizenship Act protests
  2. ‘A bulk of NDA members are unhappy,’ says Akali Dal, opposes NRC: Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral told NDTV that the party wants Muslims to be included in the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
  3. After over 4 months, 72 companies of security forces withdrawn by Centre from Jammu and Kashmir: The decision was reportedly taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with government officials.
  4. ‘Muslims can go to 150 countries, but Hindus only have India,’ says Gujarat CM amid CAA protests: Meanwhile, a Haryana BJP MLA said people opposing citizenship law and NRC can be wiped out in an hour.
  5. During Aligarh Muslim University violence, police shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, varsity didn’t protect students, finds report: The district police alleged that the ‘entire fiasco was initiated by the students of AMU’ and dismissed the report of the fact-finding committee.
  6. North India continues to reel under cold wave conditions, no respite for next two days: Most parts of northern India will be engulfed in thick fog in the morning.
  7. 35 civilians, most of them women, killed in twin attack in Burkina Faso: Seven soldiers and 80 Islamist fighters were also killed in the assault on a military base and the town of Arbinda in the northern Soum province.
  8. Plea in SC in support of Citizenship Act, seeks action against those ‘spreading rumours’: Petitioner Puneet Kaur Dhanda also urged the top court to ask states to implement the legislation aggressively.
  9. NRC is not linked with National Population Register or detention centres, claims Amit Shah: Opposition parties attacked the government for links between the NRC and NPR.
  10. IMF says India is facing significant economic slowdown, growth projections likely to be slashed: In its annual report, the directors of the world body urged the Narendra Modi government to take urgent policy actions to address the current downturn.