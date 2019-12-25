The big news: UP district seeks recovery for damages during CAA protests, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Akali Dal opposed NRC, said many NDA members are unhappy, and the Centre withdrew 72 companies of troops from Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district sends notice to 28 to recover Rs 14 lakh for damage to property in Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Another report in HuffPost India said that Uttar Pradesh Police tortured children detained following Citizenship Act protests
- ‘A bulk of NDA members are unhappy,’ says Akali Dal, opposes NRC: Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral told NDTV that the party wants Muslims to be included in the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- After over 4 months, 72 companies of security forces withdrawn by Centre from Jammu and Kashmir: The decision was reportedly taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with government officials.
- ‘Muslims can go to 150 countries, but Hindus only have India,’ says Gujarat CM amid CAA protests: Meanwhile, a Haryana BJP MLA said people opposing citizenship law and NRC can be wiped out in an hour.
- During Aligarh Muslim University violence, police shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, varsity didn’t protect students, finds report: The district police alleged that the ‘entire fiasco was initiated by the students of AMU’ and dismissed the report of the fact-finding committee.
- North India continues to reel under cold wave conditions, no respite for next two days: Most parts of northern India will be engulfed in thick fog in the morning.
- 35 civilians, most of them women, killed in twin attack in Burkina Faso: Seven soldiers and 80 Islamist fighters were also killed in the assault on a military base and the town of Arbinda in the northern Soum province.
- Plea in SC in support of Citizenship Act, seeks action against those ‘spreading rumours’: Petitioner Puneet Kaur Dhanda also urged the top court to ask states to implement the legislation aggressively.
- NRC is not linked with National Population Register or detention centres, claims Amit Shah: Opposition parties attacked the government for links between the NRC and NPR.
- IMF says India is facing significant economic slowdown, growth projections likely to be slashed: In its annual report, the directors of the world body urged the Narendra Modi government to take urgent policy actions to address the current downturn.