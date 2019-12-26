Workers of the National Students’ Union of India, the student wing of the Congress, on Wednesday shouted “terrorist go back” to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, ANI reported.

Thakur went to meet students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal when the incident took place. Two female students were protesting against the university administration’s decision to not allow them to take their examinations and staged a sit-in protest at the college gate from Tuesday, according to Hindustan Times. The students said they did not have the required attendance to give their exams due to an illness.

“I went to the university on being called by the girl students who were on dharna,” Thakur said. “Later, I met governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to interfere in the matter to give justice to the girl students. After the governor’s instruction, I returned to the varsity campus and persuaded the girls to call off their protest. It was when some NSUI workers raised indecent slogans.”

“I am consulting legal experts as to what action to be taken against those who indulged in indecent behaviour against an elected public representative,” the BJP MP said.

NSUI president Vivek Tripathi said they did not allow Thakur to enter the campus as she was “playing politics with issues related to students”.

#WATCH Bhopal: NSUI workers raise "aatankwadi wapas jayo" & "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University. BJP MP Pragya Thakur had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the university, over attendance issue. (25.12.19) pic.twitter.com/HKU1tZqoBY — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombing case, and is facing trial in a National Investigation Agency court.

