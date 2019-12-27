The Ladakh administration on Friday restored 4G mobile internet connectivity in Kargil, after a gap of 145 days. Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were blocked on August 5, when India rescinded the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution, bifurcated it into two Union Territories, and imposed a lockdown.

However, mobile internet services remain blocked in the Kashmir Valley, NDTV reported. Postpaid mobile phone services were restored across all networks in the Kashmir Valley on October 14.

Unidentified government officials said that internet services were restored in Kargil as the district has returned to complete normalcy. They added that local religious leaders have appealed to people not to misuse the facility. Broadband internet connections were already functional in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav told Rising Kashmir on Thursday that he would raise the matter of restoration of internet services to media houses in Kashmir, with the central government.

“I’m aware Kashmir media has suffered in the past few months,” Madhav said. “And I will raise the internet restoration services to media [matter] once I reach New Delhi. I know you people have to go to that place [media centre] for work.”

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Madhav said internet connectivity can be restored in the Kashmir Valley based on the assessment of security. “I’m expecting that things will be restored soon,” he said. “We are gradually restoring internet broadband service starting from hotels like this one [Taj Vivanta].”

The Centre, apart from imposing a lockdown in the erstwhile state, had also put mainstream political leaders like National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest. Farooq Abdullah was later detained under the Public Security Act, and his detention extended on December 14 by three months.

On October 25, the United States had asked India to provide a road map for the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, including the immediate release of all political detainees. “We continue to press for the release of detainees for the full restoration of everyday services, but most importantly, for a roadmap for the restoration of political and economic normalcy,” Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said.