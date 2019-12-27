The big news: BJP challenges Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Citizenship Act-NPR, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP ally JD(U) asked the Centre to delink NRC and National Population Register, and internet services were restored in Kargil after 145 days.
- Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to show any provision in Citizenship Amendment Act that takes away citizenship: Shah’s Cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar alleged Rahul Gandhi was spreading misinformation about the National Population Register, and called him “liar of the year”.
- BJP ally Janata Dal (United) says it cannot support NPR until Centre disavows its link with NRC: JD(U) Spokesperson KC Tyagi said the government’s new statements on the NPR-NRC link are contradictory to what it had said in the past.
- 4G mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days: However, mobile internet connectivity remains blocked in the Kashmir Valley.
- Gujarat High Court upholds death penalty for man who raped and killed three-year-old Surat girl: The child went missing from her home in Godadara on October 14, 2018. Her body was found in the convict’s apartment the following day.
- Norwegian woman who protested against Citizenship Act forced to leave India: Janne-Mette Johansson was asked to leave immediately as she violated her visa rules, an official at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office said.
- Rajnath Singh pulls out of event in Chennai to honour #MeToo accused Vairamuthu: The lyricist was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from SRM Institute of Science and Technology at a ceremony on Saturday.
- Andhra halts decision to build three new capitals, will set up another panel to study proposal: An international consultancy firm is expected to submit a report on the three-capital formula of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 3.
- VK Singh defends Bipin Rawat, says Army chief’s remarks on Citizenship Act protests were not political: The Union minister, himself a former Army chief, said the comments should be seen in the context in which they were made.
- Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan to get Rs 1.3 crore additional compensation in spy scandal case: Narayanan filed a case in a sub-court in Thiruvananthapuram and sought damages for his false implication.
- Cold spell persists across North India, Delhiites face season’s worst at 4.2 degrees Celsius: Minimum temperatures in J&K and Ladakh were way below the freezing point. The Drass belt of Kargil district recorded a minimum of -30.2 degrees Celsius.