A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to show any provision in Citizenship Amendment Act that takes away citizenship: Shah’s Cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar alleged Rahul Gandhi was spreading misinformation about the National Population Register, and called him “liar of the year”.
  2. BJP ally Janata Dal (United) says it cannot support NPR until Centre disavows its link with NRC: JD(U) Spokesperson KC Tyagi said the government’s new statements on the NPR-NRC link are contradictory to what it had said in the past.
  3. 4G mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days: However, mobile internet connectivity remains blocked in the Kashmir Valley.
  4. Gujarat High Court upholds death penalty for man who raped and killed three-year-old Surat girl: The child went missing from her home in Godadara on October 14, 2018. Her body was found in the convict’s apartment the following day.
  5. Norwegian woman who protested against Citizenship Act forced to leave India: Janne-Mette Johansson was asked to leave immediately as she violated her visa rules, an official at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office said.
  6. Rajnath Singh pulls out of event in Chennai to honour #MeToo accused Vairamuthu: The lyricist was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from SRM Institute of Science and Technology at a ceremony on Saturday.
  7. Andhra halts decision to build three new capitals, will set up another panel to study proposal: An international consultancy firm is expected to submit a report on the three-capital formula of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 3.
  8. VK Singh defends Bipin Rawat, says Army chief’s remarks on Citizenship Act protests were not political: The Union minister, himself a former Army chief, said the comments should be seen in the context in which they were made.
  9. Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan to get Rs 1.3 crore additional compensation in spy scandal case: Narayanan filed a case in a sub-court in Thiruvananthapuram and sought damages for his false implication.
  10. Cold spell persists across North India, Delhiites face season’s worst at 4.2 degrees Celsius: Minimum temperatures in J&K and Ladakh were way below the freezing point. The Drass belt of Kargil district recorded a minimum of -30.2 degrees Celsius.  