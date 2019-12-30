Dense fog engulfed Delhi and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Monday morning as severe cold conditions persisted. The bad weather has affected flight operations at Delhi airport while at least 30 trains have been delayed due to poor visibility.

Three flights have been diverted, reported ANI. The airport authorities have asked passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight updates.

The low visibility also spelled trouble for road commuters. Six people were killed and five injured as their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Greater Noida on Sunday night. The accident reportedly took place due to fog, the police told PTI.

The car was on its way to Delhi. “Altogether 11 people were on board the Maruti Ertiga,” said an unidentified police official. “The car fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area. All 11 were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment.”

Delhi on Sunday registered its 16th successive “severe cold day”, with minimum temperature recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 15.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature on Saturday, when the mercury dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The national Capital is witnessing the longest cold spell in December in 22 years. Since 1993, Delhi has had a cold spell only in four years – 1997, 1998, 2003, and 2014. According to the weather department, a “severe cold day” is registered when the minimum temperature drops to less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal. A “cold day” classification is used when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Delhi: Foggy weather conditions at New Delhi railway station. 30 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. Minimum temperature of 2.5°C was recorded in the national capital, on 29th December (yesterday). pic.twitter.com/M3tADXSieB — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

Delhi: People take refuge at a night shelter near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT). Minimum temperature of 2.5°C was recorded in the national capital, on 29th December (yesterday). pic.twitter.com/CQLGW05tQ1 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

People take refuge at a night shelter in Kanpur. Minimum temperature of 4.6°C was recorded in the city, on 29th December (yesterday). pic.twitter.com/WICMfs9Pm1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2019

Weather department officials said there will be some relief from Monday as temperatures may rise by a few notches. “As we had forecast, a change in the wind direction from northwesterly to easterly has started and the reduction in the intensity of cold days and cold wave has already started from today [Sunday],” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at Delhi, according to Hindustan Times. “This can be seen in the increase in the maximum and minimum temperatures.”

However, there could be western disturbance from December 31 that is likely to bring rain and hailstorm in parts of the Capital between January 1 and January 2. “From tomorrow [Monday] the maximum and minimum temperature will rise, but after the rainfall there will be a slight dip again,” Srivastava added.

The intense cold forced the Haryana government to order schools to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red-colour warning for Delhi, and the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Red is the highest level of warning.