The Uttar Pradesh traffic police have fined the owner of the two-wheeler that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode in on Saturday Rs 6,100 for flouting rules, The Times of India reported. Vadra and Congress worker Dheeraj Gurjar rode to former Indian Police Service officer SR Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

“The scooter was driven dangerously, flouting several traffic rules,” Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Poornendu Singh told the Hindustan Times. “So a challan was issued to Dheeraj Gurjar. The challan was issued for driving without helmet, violation of traffic rule, vehicle with faulty number plate, dangerous driving and driving without licence.”

The owner of the two-wheeler is Rajdeep Singh, who has to pay the fine. Gurjar and Vadra covered almost 2 km in 30 minutes from Polytechnic Crossing to Munshi Pulia Crossing, reported PTI.

Vadra has accused the police in Lucknow of manhandling her on Saturday while she was on her way to visit Darapuri who has been arrested during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Gandhi visited Darapuri’s family despite police attempts to stop her, and later addressed the media.