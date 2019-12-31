Top news: Adityanath issues another warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s saffron clothes remark
The biggest stories of the day.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath issued another warning of punishment after Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the state police for cracking down on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was on Monday named as the country’s first chief of defence staff, a day before his retirement from service. The 61-year-old was one the front-runners for the post.
Live updates
CAA protests: Adityanath warns of punishment after Priyanka Gandhi criticises UP Police crackdown
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday evening issued another warning of punishment after Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the state police for cracking down on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Congress leader demanded a judicial inquiry into the “unlawful conduct” of the force.
Kota infant deaths: NCPCR team finds serious lapses at hospital, says pigs roaming inside campus
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday found serious lapses at a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, that was in the news after 10 infants died in a week. During an inspection at state-run JK Lon Hospital, the child rights body found broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside campus and acute shortage of staff.
Central Board of Direct Taxes extends deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to March 31, 2020
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Monday said that the last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number with the Aadhaar card has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. This is the eighth time that the Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline.
CAA protests: Railways says it will recover Rs 80 crore from demonstrators for damaging property
Railway Board Chairperson Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Monday that railway property worth Rs 80 crore was damaged during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the amount will be recovered from those who indulged in violence and arson.
Army chief Bipin Rawat made first chief of defence staff
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was on Monday named as the country’s first chief of defence staff, a day before his retirement from service. The 61-year-old was one the front-runners for the post.