Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday lashed out at senior Congress leaders for their silence on the deaths of 100 infants at a hospital in Congress-ruled Rajasthan’s Kota.

“It would have been great if she had met the mothers of the dead infants, who have lost their children just because of the uncaring attitude of the Congress-led state government,” Mayawati tweeted referring to Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also criticised the Ashok Gehlot government, who she blamed in the first place. “It is worth condemning that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government have adopted an insensitive and irresponsible attitude towards the matter,” she tweeted.

Attacking Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati said that if the “woman general secretary of the Congress would not visit Kota to meet the mothers who had lost their children, then her meetings with families of victims in Uttar Pradesh will be considered ‘political drama’”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath also criticised Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi for keeping quiet on the matter and described the incident as extremely sad. “The death of children is a blot on a civilised society, human values and feelings,” he tweeted. “It is extremely sad that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite being women, are not able to understand the sorrow of the mothers.”

The chief minister added that Priyanka Gandhi should have met the mothers of the infants and consoled them. He accused her of indulging in “political gimmicks” and not caring about anyone.

श्रीमती वाड्रा अगर यू.पी. में राजनीतिक नौटंकी करने की बजाय उन गरीब पीड़ित माताओं से जाकर मिलतीं,जिनकी गोद केवल उनकी पार्टी की सरकार की लापरवाही की वजह से सूनी हो गई है तो उन परिवारों को कुछ सांत्वना मिलती।



इनको किसी की न चिंता है,न कोई संवेदना, जनसेवा नहीं सिर्फ राजनीति करनी है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 2, 2020

3. यदि कांग्रेस की महिला राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राजस्थान के कोटा में जाकर मृतक बच्चों की ‘‘माओं‘‘ से नहीं मिलती हैं तो यहाँ अभी तक किसी भी मामले में यू.पी. पीड़ितों के परिवार से मिलना केवल इनका यह राजनैतिक स्वार्थ व कोरी नाटकबाजी ही मानी जायेगी, जिससे यू.पी. की जनता को सर्तक रहना है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Gehlot said that the health of the children and their mothers was top priority and that the matter should not be politicised. “I welcome a delegation of the central government to provide better healthcare services in the state. We are ready to take inputs from them. The administration is committed to make Rajasthan ‘Nirogi [healthy]’,” he tweeted. “The media is welcome to report on facts without any pressure.”

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this week met the families of the victims of police firing and arrests in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A Rajasthan government committee had on Tuesday cleared the state-run JK Lon Hospital of any lapses over the deaths of 10 infants in 48 hours. At least 100 children have died in the hospital in December, according to officials. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, however, had found serious lapses at the hospital during the inspection.

The hospital administration had last week appointed a three-member committee, headed by Paediatrics Department’s chief Amrit Lal Bairwa, to investigate the deaths. “The committee submitted that eight out of the 10 infants were referred from other hospitals in a critical condition and two were born at the hospital itself,” Rajasthan Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya told PTI. “Due treatment was given to all of them. The committee had checked medical records. Whoever was to be put on ventilator, the required treatment was provided.”

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla had on Sunday urged the Rajasthan government to act with sensitivity, and directed officials to make adequate arrangement to ensure such incidents do not occur in future.