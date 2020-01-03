The big news: Trump says Iranian general should have been killed years ago, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said Centre will not repeal the CAA even if all parties unite against it, and Mamata Banerjee asked Modi if he was Pakistan’s envoy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump ordered killing of top Iranian military commander who died in Baghdad: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei named Esmail Qaani as Soleimani’s successor, and vowed to take revenge. Meanwhile, India expressed concern at the killing and urged restraint. Trump later said the general should have been killed many years ago.
- Amit Shah says Centre will ‘not move back an inch’ even if all parties unite against Citizenship Amendment Act: But Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his counterparts in 11 states ruled by parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party, and asked them to take measures against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Mamata Banerjee asks Modi, ‘Are you Pakistan’s envoy?’: The West Bengal chief minister lashed out at Modi for repeatedly invoking the neighbouring country to criticise those opposing the citizenship law.
- Sedition cases filed, two arrested for ‘inflammatory’ social media posts in Mangaluru: Some of the notices were issued through the Twitter account of the Mangaluru cyber crime police.
- On CAA and Article 370, former NSA Shivshankar Menon warns India of international isolation: Menon said India was violating Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by passing the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Over 60 people detained in Vadodara for protesting against CAA, large demonstrations held in Bengaluru: Activist Anand Mazgaonkar told Scroll.in that the Gujarat Police had repeatedly denied permission for peaceful protests against the new citizenship law.
- Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court challenging Cyrus Mistry’s reinstatement: The petition alleged that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s findings are ‘wrong, erroneous, contrary to the record of the case’.
- Bail granted to activist Sadaf Jafar and retired IPS officer SR Darapuri in CAA protests, say reports: A local court also granted bail to activist Pawan Rao Ambedkar.
- We will not determine if Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ is anti-Hindu, clarifies IIT-Kanpur: The institution’s deputy director said the inquiry committee would investigate if there was any ‘deliberate mischief’ during a campus protest on December 17.
- Delhi gets marginal respite from severe cold and air pollution: The AQI in Delhi improved from the ‘severe category’ to ‘very poor’, while the city woke up to mostly clear skies.