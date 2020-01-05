A look at the headlines right now:

Aaditya Thackeray gets environment, tourism, Ajit Pawar given finance in Maharashtra Cabinet: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was given the revenue department, and minority affairs went to Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. US will bomb 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, warns Donald Trump: Thousands attended Iranian general Qaseem Soleimani’s funeral procession, where chants of ‘death to America’ heard. NPR in Bihar from May 15 to 28, says Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi: Modi’s remarks were countered by Industries Minister and JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak, who said he was not informed about any such decision. After Qaseem Soleimani’s killing, China says US should stop abusing force and open dialogue: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

Petrol, diesel prices go up for fourth consecutive day amid US-Iran tension: Oil prices soared more than 3% on Friday following the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. India should press Pakistan to arrest Nankana Sahib attack culprits immediately, says Sonia Gandhi: Gandhi also urged the Centre to immediately raise the matter with Pakistani officials and ensure that the safety of pilgrims is maintained. Two Delhi police officers fired guns during CAA protests at Jamia, reveals internal inquiry: A report says the investigation claimed that the bullets were fired in front of another official at the rank of an assistant commissioner of police. IAF transported 625 tonnes of new notes after demonetisation, says former Air Force chief BS Dhanoa: Dhanoa said that controversies such as the Rafale and Bofors deals had affected the capabilities of the armed personnel.

Bhim Army chief extremely unwell, being denied medical care in prison, alleges his doctor: Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted on Friday, claiming Chandrashekhar Azad needed urgent treatment at AIIMS. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says government could have been more sensitive about Kota deaths: Pilot added that instead of talking about the past, his government should focus on the present and fix responsibility for the deaths.