The big news: Aaditya Thackeray gets environment ministry in Maharashtra, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US President Donald Trump warned Iran of bombings if it attacked Americans, and Bihar said it will conduct population register work in May.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aaditya Thackeray gets environment, tourism, Ajit Pawar given finance in Maharashtra Cabinet: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was given the revenue department, and minority affairs went to Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik.
- US will bomb 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, warns Donald Trump: Thousands attended Iranian general Qaseem Soleimani’s funeral procession, where chants of ‘death to America’ heard.
- NPR in Bihar from May 15 to 28, says Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi: Modi’s remarks were countered by Industries Minister and JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak, who said he was not informed about any such decision.
- After Qaseem Soleimani’s killing, China says US should stop abusing force and open dialogue: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.
- Petrol, diesel prices go up for fourth consecutive day amid US-Iran tension: Oil prices soared more than 3% on Friday following the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
- India should press Pakistan to arrest Nankana Sahib attack culprits immediately, says Sonia Gandhi: Gandhi also urged the Centre to immediately raise the matter with Pakistani officials and ensure that the safety of pilgrims is maintained.
- Two Delhi police officers fired guns during CAA protests at Jamia, reveals internal inquiry: A report says the investigation claimed that the bullets were fired in front of another official at the rank of an assistant commissioner of police.
- IAF transported 625 tonnes of new notes after demonetisation, says former Air Force chief BS Dhanoa: Dhanoa said that controversies such as the Rafale and Bofors deals had affected the capabilities of the armed personnel.
- Bhim Army chief extremely unwell, being denied medical care in prison, alleges his doctor: Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted on Friday, claiming Chandrashekhar Azad needed urgent treatment at AIIMS.
- Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says government could have been more sensitive about Kota deaths: Pilot added that instead of talking about the past, his government should focus on the present and fix responsibility for the deaths.