Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of instigating “riots” by misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported. He cited the recent mob attack at a gurdwara in Pakistan to justify the need for the legislation.

“This is an answer to all those opposing the CAA,” Shah said at a meeting of booth-level Bharatiya Janata Party workers in poll-bound Delhi. “Tell me if these Sikhs who were attacked the other day in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib will not come to India, then where they will go?”

Shah reiterated that the law has no provision of taking away the citizenship of minorities in India, and instead, its beneficiaries would be Dalits and the poor. He claimed the Opposition leaders were spreading lies about the law, and asked BJP workers to inform the masses about its provisions. He called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Gandhis “anti-Dalits” for questioning the law.

“[Arvind] Kejriwal has misled people,” Shah said at the meeting. “The Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, has instigated riots by misleading people. Do you want a government in Delhi which incites riots for politics?”

Attacking Kejriwal further, Shah said one can fool the public only once. “Kejriwal has already done it once,” he said. “Since then, Aam Aadmi Party has lost in both civic body elections and Lok Sabha elections.”

Shah also urged people to give missed calls to the toll-free number released by the BJP to show support for the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said the number belonged to the party, and not Netflix, as rumours had claimed.

