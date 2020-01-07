Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been lodged in a Delhi jail since December 21, on Monday moved a court seeking medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, PTI reported. His plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

In his application, Azad said he was suffering from polycythemia, a blood disease that may lead to cardiac arrest if not treated urgently. The disease “requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time,” read his application.

On Friday, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, who said he was Azad’s doctor, had alleged that the police were denying the Bhim Army chief medical care. Bhatti called the alleged denial of medical care to Azad a “violation of human rights”. He requested Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police to take Azad to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences immediately.

A senior jail official, however, said the Bhim Army chief was “absolutely fine”. He added that no health problems had come up when the prison doctor had checked Azad.

Azad was on December 21 sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after he led a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act the previous day in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area. He was detained outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi in the early hours of December 21. He had been inside the mosque since a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday afternoon, and surrendered around 3.15 am.