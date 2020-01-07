A Delhi court on Tuesday issued the death warrants of the four convicts in the 2012 gangrape case, and scheduled their hanging at 7 am on January 22, ANI reported. The convicts can use their legal remedies until then, the court said.

The court had reserved its order on the issuance of death warrants on Monday. During the hearings, the prosecution had said none of the convicts had any application pending before any court or the president of India as of now and the Supreme Court had dismissed their review petitions. The prosecution said the convicts could file curative petitions, if they wanted, between the time of issuance of warrants and the hanging.

The counsel for two of the convicts earlier said they would file curative petitions in the Supreme Court.

After the death warrants were issued, the family of the woman who had been raped expressed relief. Her father told ANI that the decision would instil fear in those who commit such crimes, while her mother said she had got justice. “This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system,” she said.

Gruesome case

The four men, and two others, raped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. She succumbed to injuries two weeks later at a hospital in Singapore. The gangrape triggered huge protests across India.

One of the convicts died in prison, while a minor was sent to a detention home for juveniles. He was released in December 2015. The four others were awarded the death penalty by a trial court in September 2013. The ruling was upheld by the Delhi High Court six months later and the Supreme Court in May 2017.

Three of the four – Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta – filed review petitions against the punishment, but the Supreme Court rejected them in July 2018. In December 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the immediate execution of the four. The fourth convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, filed a review plea last month, but it was also rejected by the top court.

In October, Tihar Jail officials informed the four convicts they had exhausted all their options for legal recourse, and were only left with the choice to file a mercy petition before the president of India. Their deadline was November 5. Of the four, only Vinay Sharma filed a petition. The Delhi government, however, recommended that his mercy petition be rejected.