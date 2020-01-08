US-Iran tension: 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in missile attack in Iraq, say state media
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech later in the day.
Iran on Wednesday attacked two US bases in Iraq in retaliation to the assassination of its top military commander General Qassem Soleimani. “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.
However, hours after the attack, US President Donald Trump said “all is well”. The aviation authority in US banned carriers from flying over the airspace in Iran, Iraq and the Gulf of Oman.
The escalation in tension between the US and Iran affected the global stock market badly. Oil prices, on the other hand, shot up.
India, meanwhile, advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq. The Ministry of External Affairs also advised Indians in Iraq to stay alert and avoid travel within the country. The ministry said India’s embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Irbil would continue to function normally.
2.07 pm: The Ukrainian embassy to Iran clarifies that engine failure and not a missile attack caused the crash of a Ukrainian aircraft after take-off, reports Reuters. Earlier in the day, the flight carrying over 170 passengers, crashed near Tehran airport, killing all on board.
1.36 pm: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech later in the day, according to the state television.
1.32 pm: Emirates Airline cancels a return flight to Baghdad, reports Al Jazeera. “We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required,” Emirates says in a statement. Its sister carrier, FlyDubai, also cancels a flight to Baghdad.
1.31 pm: Iranian state television claims that at least 80 “American terrorists” have been killed after Tehran fired 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq. It says none of the missiles were intercepted. It also claims US helicopters and military equipment were “severely damaged”.
1.26 pm: Khamenei alleges that US brought destruction to the region. “They talk about negotiations but they only want to interfere,” he says. “This needs to end. We have people to tackle them politically and militarily.”
1.25 pm: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei says assassinated General Qasem Soleimani had foiled many “illegitimate plans” of the US in West Asia, reports IRNA. “Soleimani’s death has revived our revolution,” he adds. “It has shown the world that our resistance is still alive. Last night we slapped the face of the United States of America. The corrupt presence of US in this region should come to an end.”
1.22 pm: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urges PM Narendra Modi to be ready with a plan of safety and security of around 10 million Indians living in Gulf countries.
1.21 pm: People celebrate after Iran launched missiles at US-led forces in Iraq, in Tehran.
1.17 pm: Iranian envoy Ali Chegeni says they are not for war, but looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in the region, reports PTI.
1.15 pm: United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemns the attack on Iraqi military bases. “We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation,” he adds.
11.50 am: Iraqi military says no casualties among its forces, reports Reuters.
11.48 am: Iran shot 22 missiles between 1.45 am and 2.15 am, Reuters reports quoting the Iraqi military. It adds that 17 missiles fell on Ain al-Asad base including two that did not go off while the rest fell on coalition headquarters in Erbil.
11.34 am: Malaysia Airlines says it will avoid Iran airspace, reports Reuters.
11.30 am: Singapore Airlines says all its flights in and out of Europe will not be flying over the Iranian airspace. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, it adds.
10.48 am: The ministry says India’s embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Irbil will continue to function normally.
10.45 am: India advises its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq, reports PTI. The Ministry of External Affairs also advises Indians in Iraq to stay alert and avoid travel within the country.
10.28 am: Sensex down about 117 points to 40,751. The broader Nifty is hovering around 12,000.
10.10 am: The Indian rupee is trading at 72.03 against the US dollar.
9.41 am: Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren calls on Trump to de-escalate tensions with Iran, reports Reuters. “The American people do not want a war with Iran,” she adds.
9.30 am: Oil prices shoot up to $71.75 a barrel.
9.10 am: The Indian markets open 400 points down.
9.05 am: The escalating tensions between the US and Iran affects international stocks badly. Tokyo stocks nosedive with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index falling nearly 2.5%. Hong Kong’s stock market benchmark plunges nearly 1%. Shanghai, Sydney and Southeast Asian markets also retreat.
8.48 am: “Get the hell out of our region!,” tweets Iran’s Telecommunications Minister MJ Azari Jahromi.
8.35 am: In a separate development, a Ukrainian aircraft carrying over 170 passengers crashes near Tehran shortly after take-off. An investigation team is at the site of the crash.
8.21 am: US President Donald Trump says, “all is well”, and he will make a statement later. He tweets that assessment of casualties and damages is underway.
8.16 am: The US Federal Aviation Administration bans US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia, reports Reuters.
8.11 am: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says the country “took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched”.
8.08 am: It also warns that a counter attack by the US would be met with an even “more crushing response”, reports AFP.
8.07 am: “We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tells state-run IRNA news agency. “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”
8.04 am: The attack is in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. On January 3, an airstrike by the US at Baghdad’s airport killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
7.46 am: Military jets are seen flying over Baghdad hours after Tehran launched the missile attack, reports AFP. However, the planes have not been identified.
7.38 am: It is still unclear if there have been any casualties at the two sites in Irbil and Al-Asad.
7.30 am: Iran targets at least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq with over a dozen ballistic missiles on Wednesday, reports BBC.