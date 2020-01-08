A nationwide shutdown called by 10 trade unions against government policies hit normal life in some parts of West Bengal and Kerala on Wednesday morning. The “Bharat bandh” received support from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed the Centre’s “anti-people and anti-labour” policies had created catastrophic unemployment.

In West Bengal, protestors blocked a railway track in Howrah in the morning, while four crude bombs were recovered by police from another track near Hridaypur station in North 24 Parganas district, ANI reported. Some violence was reported in Jadavpur and Behala, according to NDTV. A bus was vandalised in Cooch Behar.

The Left accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doublespeak as the state government said it would not support the strike. Government buses were plying normally in Kolkata, but there were fewer private buses in the early hours of the day, according to The Indian Express. Heavy police deployment was seen in several areas of Kolkata. The ruling Trinamool Congress held rallies against the strike in northern parts of the state and urged people to maintain normalcy.

Banerjee said she would not allow the strike and that those trying to enforce it have no political base in the state, PTI reported.

Some parts of Kerala had very little traffic and shops were closed. Metro stations in Kochi were largely empty, The Indian Express reported.

A protest took place on Chennai’s Mount Road. Government and private buses plying between Puducherry and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu suspended services on Wednesday. Several protestors were detained in Chennai when they tried to block roads, NDTV reported. Bus services and road transport were unaffected in the state, though banking services were partially hit, according to PTI. Many ATMs were not working, said All India Bank Employees Union General Secretary CH Venkatachalam.

In Karnataka, a state transport bus was damaged due to stone-pelting in Madikeri, The Indian Express reported. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had on Tuesday said no permission would be granted to any organisation to carry out rallies. The strike had no effect on normal life in the state, and most vehicles were plying on Wednesday, and schools, colleges and shops were functional, PTI reported. However, labourers did not turn up at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee yards.

Protestors gathered at ITO in Delhi despite rain. In Odisha, the strike hit road and rail traffic in Talcher, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Bhadrak and Kendujhargarh, NDTV reported. Banking and roadways were partially hit in Rajasthan, and a protest was held in front of the LIC office in Jaipur, reported News18.

Ten trade unions – Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre, Trade Union Coordination Centre, Self Employed Women’s Association, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress – have called for the nationwide strike along with various sectoral independent federations and associations. Various bank employee associations also joined the strike.

The unions earlier said that 25 crore people were expected to take part in the bandh, and that this would be “followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the government”.

The trade unions’ concerns

Among the foremost grievances of the trade unions is the proposed Industrial Relations Code. While the government has said the code will simplify old and complex labour regulations, improve the business environment and spur employment, unions have called the related bill “anti-worker” for allowing employers to hire and fire workers more easily, arguing that it has no safeguards for workers, makes it harder for workers to negotiate better terms and wages with employers, and makes strikes more difficult.

The Industrial Relations Code Bill is part of wider government efforts to streamline and simplify the plethora of existing and overlapping labour laws by creating four labour codes – each on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health and working conditions.

