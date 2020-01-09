One person was killed after a huge fire broke out at a paper factory in East Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area early on Thursday, ANI reported. Thirty-two fire engines have been sent to the spot.

Visuals showed plumes of smoke emanating out of the three-storey building as firefighters attempted to douse the flames, NDTV reported. The blaze was brought under control and the cause of the fire was being ascertained, said unidentified officials.

More details are awaited.

Last month, a massive fire broke out at a building in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the city. The incident claimed 43 lives. The episode was described one of the worst fire accidents in the national Capital.