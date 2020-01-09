Students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University gathered at Mandi House in Delhi on Thursday afternoon to demand the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar in the wake of violence on the campus earlier this week. The students’ union posted videos of sloganeering against the government and police.

Leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Left also joined the protest, The Indian Express reported. RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha. CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav were present at the demonstration.

Heavy security was deployed at Mandi House ahead of the march, which proceeded towards the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Even as students marched, an eight-member delegation of the JNU Students’ Union and the JNU Teachers’ Association met ministry officials, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the university formed a five-member committee to investigate the January 5 violence and recommend measures to ensure the safety of students, Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar told PTI on Thursday. The panel will also investigate lapses in security, if any, Kumar added. On Tuesday, the vice chancellor had called the mob attack an “unfortunate” incident, and urged students to return to campus.

There was heavy police presence outside the main gate of the university too as protests continued, ANI reported.

The attack

A mob – allegedly comprising Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members armed with sticks and hammers – attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday evening, injuring at least 34 people. The outfit is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student wing.

Later, a group of right-wing activists sloganeering outside the university’s main gate heckled, abused and threatened several journalists who were reporting on the violence. Several eye-witness accounts and videos indicated that in most places, police personnel present at JNU did almost nothing to stop the violence, and, in fact, allowed the attackers to exit the university without apprehending them.

Members of the ABVP have blamed the violence on “Naxals” and leftist students. However, Scroll.in traced Whatsapp messages planning the attack – as well as celebrating it – to the Hindutva organisation’s activists.

Here are some videos and photos from Mandi House:

JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav - This is a fight that unites all of Delhi, all of the country. pic.twitter.com/1BR0lGo7OB — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 9, 2020

Delhi: Protests continue in Jawaharlal Nehru University against the January 5 violence in the campus. pic.twitter.com/ReFcw4TxZn — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020