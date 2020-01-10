A sessions court at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court complex on Thursday granted bail to 15 people accused in connection with the violence in Daryaganj area during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20, reported Live Law. They have been asked to submit a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

The court asked the accused to submit their passports and not influence any witness. It has also directed them to appear before the Daryaganj station house officer every Saturday for a month. Thereafter, they will need to appear every four weeks until further orders.

On December 23, a local court had refused to give bail to the 15 accused. They were sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

The accused have been charged with offences under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

After afternoon prayers on December 20, a huge crowd had gathered in front of Jama Masjid to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who had been denied permission to protest, was spotted holding up a copy of the Constitution with a photo of BR Ambedkar on it. The Dalit leader was detained by the police, but escaped from their custody and returned to the protest venue. Later that night, Azad surrendered.

Hours after Azad led the massive rally at Jama Masjid, protestors carrying Indian flags and “Save the Constitution” banners started marching from the mosque to Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi. They were stopped at Delhi Gate. However, the crowd refused to back down, and a car was set on fire outside Daryaganj police station as a confrontation became imminent. Policemen then used water cannons and to disperse the crowd, and assaulted them with batons.

Many people, including minors, were injured in the demonstrations. Eight minors were detained at the Daryaganj police station. However, they were later released. Police officials said 40 people had been detained in connection with the protests at Daryaganj.